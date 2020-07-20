StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions company Instem reported that revenue rose by a fifth as performance in the first half of the year met its expectations despite the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, revenue increased by approximately 20% with like-for-like revenue growing approximately 12%.
Leadscope, acquired in a November last year, recorded a 'strong' performance, driven partly by revenue synergies being realised quicker than initially anticipated, the company said.
'The company continues to trade in line with the board's expectations and, given the continued strong organic and acquisitive growth potential, the board is confident that the company is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise throughout the remainder of the year and beyond in existing and adjacent markets,' Instem said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
