StockMarketWire.com - Self-care consumer goods group Venture Life said it boosted its first-half revenue 80%, while inking eight new distribution agreements.
Revenue for the six months through June had jumped to £16.9m, up from £9.4m on-year.
Venture Life said 65% of that growth as organic, with the remaining 15% coming from acquisitions.
'There has been step change in the business in this first half of the year,' chief executive Jerry Randall said.
'This is a remarkable achievement, amidst an extremely challenging backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'The first half has demonstrated the resilience and opportunity within our business, along with the strength and ingenuity of our team, in very difficult economic circumstances, and we remain confident that this will continue to be the case as we move into the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
