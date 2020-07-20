StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing software group Tungsten said its annual revenue grew 2%, helping it to meet operating earnings guidance.
The company also said transaction volumes had been maintained amid a 'resilient response' to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue for the year through April was seen rising to £36.8, with 93% repeatable and recurring.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected to be 'broadly in line' with market guidance.
'Tungsten has had a resilient response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, sustaining a 5% transaction volume increase over the 2020 financial year,' the company said.
'In March, we disclosed that we had been contacted by a number large buyers who were looking to increase their electronic invoice volumes as part of their response to the pandemic.'
'These inquiries led to an increase in volumes for some of these buyers in March and early April, although we have subsequently seen a reduction in overall run rates over the last there months of lockdown.'
'In June our run rate has recovered closer to the pre-Covid-19 volumes, and assuming this trend continues, our expectation is that invoice volumes will recover to normalised run rates by the end of the first half of the year.'
'We remain comfortable with external forecasts for the 2021 financial year on the basis that transaction run rates recover in line with our expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
