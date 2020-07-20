StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Blencowe Resources said it had completed its drilling program on its Orom-Cross graphite project in Northern Uganda.
The final data from the most recent drilling would be combined with existing results and studies to deliver a maiden JORC resource in the third quarter of the 2020.
In the process of drilling, the company said it had discovered a new high grade lode, which would add value to its overall project.
Geological logging of the holes and core sample delineation had been completed on the latest drilling and would shortly move the remaining samples to the assay labs in Tanzania, the company said.
The drill program was designed to delineate approximately 8-to-10m tonnes to a JORC (2012) indicated standard, which would provide the initial resource for 10 years of mining.
'The phase two metallurgical test work for Orom-Cross is well underway as we continue to build our knowledge of our end product ahead of engaging in discussions with interested parties,' it added. At 8:17am: [LON:BRES] share price was 0p at 6.25p
