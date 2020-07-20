StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and development company, Canadian Overseas Petroleum raised £1.3m through the placing of shares and said it had agreed a debt exchange with its lenders.
The company issued 433,333,334 shares at a price of 0.3p a share to raise £1.3m, and up to 188,570,475 shares to the debt exchange.
The debt exchange would result in COPL repaying approximately US$1.6m of historic debt.
'Following the Placing, Debt Exchange, and our recently announced financings, the Company is on firmer financial footing going forward,' the company said.
At 8:54am: [LON:COPL] Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Com Shs Npv share price was -0.05p at 0.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: