StockMarketWire.com - Irish oil company Providence Resources said it had progressed discussions with SpotOn Energy over the latter taking a stake in the Barryroe field in the Celtic Sea.
SpotOn Energy had confirmed that binding term sheets were now in place with the six consortium members participating in the Barryroe appraisal and development project.
Providence Resources said it was now working with SpotOn energy and the members of the consortium to finalise a farmout work programme.
SpotOn Energy would manage the Barryroe Development, working with the consortium.
Provident said the names of the consortium members will be announced separately.
At 8:57am: [LON:PVR] Providence Resources PLC share price was +0.15p at 4.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
