StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future said it expected annual performance within the top end of market expectations on strong digital demand and a boost from the TI acquisition.
Future's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year ending 30 September 2020 (FY20) was expected to be toward the top end of the range of £86.3m to £91.0m.
Adjusted EBITDA of £54.5m was reported in 2019.
The upbeat guidance was the result of the 'combined effect of strong digital audience numbers - helped by an increased consumer shift to digital media during the Covid-19 lockdown - strong cost control and the acceleration of synergies following the TI acquisition,' the company said.
The integration of TI Media was progressing in line with expectations, it added.
At 9:02am: [LON:FUTR] Future PLC share price was +74p at 1284p
