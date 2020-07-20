StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it boosted its first-half revenue, putting each of its divisions on track to becoming profitable this year.
Invoiced sales for the six months through June were £742k, up from £149k on-year. 'We are pleased that these preliminary figures show that each division is making progress against the aim of becoming profitable this year,' the company said.
'Investors are cautioned that at this stage of a company's development, both costs and income can vary widely month to month and the company is not yet at a stage where it believes half-yearly income figures can be extrapolated to full-year results.'
At 9:08am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +0.5p at 53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
