StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metals explorer Rockfire Resources said drilling down to a depth of 500 metres was now underway at its Plateau gold deposit, part of the Lighthouse tenement in northern Queensland, Australia.
Six diamond drill holes were currently planned to test the gold mineralisation.
It was the fourth drilling programme since October 2019 aimed at discovering a large economic gold deposit at Plateau.
Assay results from the June reverse circulation drilling programme were still pending.
The six planned deeper holes were expected to be completed over the coming months.
At 9:12am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: