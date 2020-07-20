StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical development company Bermele said it had signed heads of terms to acquire the East Imperial.
East Imperial, founded in 2013 in New Zealand, produced and marketed a line of branded ultra-premium beverages that were currently sold throughout APAC and the US.
The company also entered into an agreement to subscribe for 250,000 secured convertible loan notes 2020 of £1 each with East Imperial.
Under the terms of the loan notes, Bermele had the right to convert the loan notes into shares in East Imperial at a 40% discount to the price of a change of control event, such as the proposed acquisition, the company said.
The proceeds of the loan notes were to be used for general working capital purposes to support East Imperial's strategy in the short term.
In the event that the acquisition did not proceed, the notes were repayable at Bermele's election after 12 months, with an accrued interest rate of 5% per annum.
Under market rules, the company had susepended its shares from trading as the acquisition, if it proceeded would constitute a reverse takeover, would lead to a fundamental change in the business of the companu.
