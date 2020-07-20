StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Inland Homes said it had signed a £49m agreement with B3Living to develop 195 homes in Cheshunt Lakeside.
The company had exchanged unconditional contracts via its joint venture, Cheshunt Lakeside Developments, to sell Phase 1a at its Cheshunt Lakeside, Hertfordshire project to a local housing association, B3Living, for £15m.
In addition, Inland Partnerships entered into a contract with B3Living to construct 195 apartments in this phase in a deal worth £34.5m.
Construction would commence in October this year, the company said.
At 9:51am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was +1.2p at 54.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
