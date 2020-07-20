StockMarketWire.com - Mine investor Trident Royalties said royalty payments from the Koolyanobbing project in Australia had risen in the second quarter, owing to a rise in iron ore prices.
The iron ore royalty payment for the three months through June was A$903,215 (US$632,2501), up 67% from the first quarter.
The rise also came amid a continued ramp-up of operations at Koolyanobbing.
At 9:51am: [LON:TRR] Trident Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was +1p at 23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
