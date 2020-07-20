StockMarketWire.com - First Derivatives said it had appointed Alan Coad as chief revenue officer for Kx, the group's analytics software business.
Coad would report directly to Seamus Keating, FD's chief executive officer.
In his role, Coad would have global responsibility for Kx sales with a focus on accelerating the expansion of the Kx streaming analytics platform into other industries, building on its strength in financial services.
Alan joined FD from Google where he was managing director for Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland.
