StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Astrazeneca                             9423.50       +2.57%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4485.00       +1.36%
Barratt Developments                     548.10       +1.20%
Antofagasta                             1046.50       +1.11%
Bae Systems                              490.75       +0.94%
Ocado Group                             2080.00       -2.80%
International Consolidated Airlines      213.15       -2.63%
Sainsbury (J)                            189.38       -2.51%
Fresnillo                               1064.50       -2.47%
Evraz                                    299.85       -2.46%

FTSE 250
Future                                  1365.00      +12.81%
Hochschild Mining                        248.00       +6.07%
Oxford Biomedica                         893.00       +3.60%
Weir Group                              1150.00       +3.51%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 217.30       +3.48%
Micro Focus International                283.45       -3.59%
Petrofac Limited                         164.98       -3.35%
Mitchells & Butlers                      159.90       -3.33%
Biffa                                    200.65       -3.30%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3232.00       -3.23%

FTSE 350
Future                                  1365.00      +12.81%
Hochschild Mining                        248.00       +6.07%
Oxford Biomedica                         893.00       +3.60%
Weir Group                              1150.00       +3.51%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 217.30       +3.48%
Micro Focus International                283.45       -3.59%
Petrofac Limited                         164.98       -3.35%
Mitchells & Butlers                      159.90       -3.33%
Biffa                                    200.65       -3.30%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3232.00       -3.23%

AIM
Synairgen                                172.50     +372.60%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   46.00      +27.78%
Minoan Group                               1.25      +25.00%
Karelian Diamond Resources                 2.85      +23.91%
Venture Life Group                        85.00      +18.06%
Verona Pharma                             81.00      -20.20%
Alpha Growth  Ord Gbp0.001                 1.50      -16.67%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.40      -15.15%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.34      -12.99%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.50      -12.28%

Overall Market
Synairgen                                172.50     +372.60%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   46.00      +27.78%
Minoan Group                               1.25      +25.00%
Karelian Diamond Resources                 2.85      +23.91%
Venture Life Group                        85.00      +18.06%
Verona Pharma                             81.00      -20.20%
Alpha Growth  Ord Gbp0.001                 1.50      -16.67%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.40      -15.15%
Amigo Holdings                             8.31      -14.33%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.34      -12.99%