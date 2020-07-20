FTSE 100 Astrazeneca 9423.50 +2.57% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4485.00 +1.36% Barratt Developments 548.10 +1.20% Antofagasta 1046.50 +1.11% Bae Systems 490.75 +0.94% Ocado Group 2080.00 -2.80% International Consolidated Airlines 213.15 -2.63% Sainsbury (J) 189.38 -2.51% Fresnillo 1064.50 -2.47% Evraz 299.85 -2.46% FTSE 250 Future 1365.00 +12.81% Hochschild Mining 248.00 +6.07% Oxford Biomedica 893.00 +3.60% Weir Group 1150.00 +3.51% Crest Nicholson Holdings 217.30 +3.48% Micro Focus International 283.45 -3.59% Petrofac Limited 164.98 -3.35% Mitchells & Butlers 159.90 -3.33% Biffa 200.65 -3.30% Wizz Air Holdings 3232.00 -3.23% FTSE 350 Future 1365.00 +12.81% Hochschild Mining 248.00 +6.07% Oxford Biomedica 893.00 +3.60% Weir Group 1150.00 +3.51% Crest Nicholson Holdings 217.30 +3.48% Micro Focus International 283.45 -3.59% Petrofac Limited 164.98 -3.35% Mitchells & Butlers 159.90 -3.33% Biffa 200.65 -3.30% Wizz Air Holdings 3232.00 -3.23% AIM Synairgen 172.50 +372.60% Omega Diagnostics Group 46.00 +27.78% Minoan Group 1.25 +25.00% Karelian Diamond Resources 2.85 +23.91% Venture Life Group 85.00 +18.06% Verona Pharma 81.00 -20.20% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 1.50 -16.67% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.40 -15.15% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.34 -12.99% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.50 -12.28% Overall Market Synairgen 172.50 +372.60% Omega Diagnostics Group 46.00 +27.78% Minoan Group 1.25 +25.00% Karelian Diamond Resources 2.85 +23.91% Venture Life Group 85.00 +18.06% Verona Pharma 81.00 -20.20% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 1.50 -16.67% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.40 -15.15% Amigo Holdings 8.31 -14.33% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.34 -12.99%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
