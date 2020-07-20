StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment group Amiad Water Solutions said it had entered into commercial framework agreements with two related parties, including a supplier and a customer.
The agreements renewed a longstanding commercial relationship with entities affiliated to FIMI Opportunity Funds , being Polyram Plastic Industries and Rivulis Irrigation.
Polyram was the company's largest plastic raw materials supplier, with 2019 raw material purchases valued at about $2.5m.
Rivulis was a customer that from time to time acquired its products for its irrigation activity based on agreed discount rates, with average annual sales of $0.5m.
'Each of the agreements has a three-year term, contain no unusual features and are in line with standard market practice,' Amiad said.
