StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Altyn said it had extended a key contract related to its production goals in Kazakhstan.
The company said it had extended a subsoil use contract for Sekisovskoye deposit there for 10 years.
'It's an important step towards the company's aim to achieve its production and development goals,' Altyn said.
At 1:39pm: [LON:ALTN] Altyn Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.07p at 1.95p
