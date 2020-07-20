StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern said it had raised £1.5m from a share issue to fund new investment opportunities.
New shares in the company were offered at 8.5p each.
Tern said the funds would also provide working capital and facilitate follow-on investments in its existing portfolio.
At 1:42pm: [LON:TERN] Tern Plc share price was -1.65p at 8.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: