StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources said Finnish authorities had granted rights of way over a forest road in the Nordic country, giving vehicular access to the company's Lahtojoki diamond deposit.
The rights had been granted for the entire Naviskangas private forest road, together with a side road.
The also opened up access to the adjacent Lahtojoki South exploration permit area and the surrounding reservation in the Kaavi region of Finland
'Drilling and sampling information to date, together with other technical information, indicate that the Lahtojoki diamond deposit has the potential to become a profitable open pit diamond mine,' Karelian said.
'Initial sampling raises the possibility that the deposit has a high percentage gem quality with coloured diamonds present, including pinks'
At 2:11pm: [LON:KDR] Karelian Diamond Resources PLC share price was +0.55p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
