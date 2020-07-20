StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Lok'nStore said it had secured a one-year extension to a £75m joint banking facility with Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank.
The £75 five-year revolving credit facility executed last year included two extension options, one of which had now been implemented.
It would now run until April 2025 and provide funding for more landmark site acquisitions, the company said.
At 2:16pm: [LON:LOK] Lokn Store Group PLC share price was -10p at 615p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
