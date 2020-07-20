StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said the University of Southern California had published peer-reviewed results of work undertaken in metastatic breast cancer highlighting advantages of its technology.
The university had also shown that potential therapeutic targets were found in the the company''s liquid biopsy that were missed in the tissue biopsy of a single metastatic site.
At 2:23pm: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was 0p at 56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
