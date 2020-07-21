Interim Result

23/07/2020 Getbusy PLC (GETB)

29/07/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

29/07/2020 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

29/07/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)

30/07/2020 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/08/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)



Final Result

22/07/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

23/07/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

28/07/2020 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)

28/07/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

03/08/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)

11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)

13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)



AGM / EGM

22/07/2020 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)

22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

22/07/2020 President Energy PLC (PPC)

22/07/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

22/07/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

23/07/2020 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

23/07/2020 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)

23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

23/07/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)

23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)

23/07/2020 Valirx PLC (VAL)

23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

23/07/2020 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

24/07/2020 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)

24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

24/07/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)

24/07/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

24/07/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

24/07/2020 Ascent Resources PLC (AST)

24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

27/07/2020 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)

27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

27/07/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)

27/07/2020 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)

27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

28/07/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

28/07/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

28/07/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

28/07/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)

28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

29/07/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)

29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)

29/07/2020 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)

29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)

29/07/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)

29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)

29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

29/07/2020 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd (BGHL)

29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)

29/07/2020 Aminex PLC (AEX)

29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)

30/07/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)

30/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

30/07/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

30/07/2020 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)

30/07/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)

31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)

31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

04/08/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

04/08/2020 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)

04/08/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)

05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)

06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)

11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)

12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)

12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)

21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)



Trading Statement

22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)



Ex-Dividend

23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)

30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)

06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)

13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)

13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)

13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)

20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)



