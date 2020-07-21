StockMarketWire.com - Broadband retailer TalkTalk Telecom said its revenue fell 7.5% in the first quarter of its financial year, partly due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company nevertheless stuck to its full-year guidance for 'stable to growing' adjusted earnings, having seen some recovery in demand in June and July.
Headline revenue, excluding carrier and off-net sales, in the three months through June dropped to £358m, down from £387m on-year.
TalkTalk said the fall was mostly due to the pandemic causing trading restrictions and the cancellation of live sports events.
It also pinned the decline on industry-wide falls in voice-call usage exacerbated by lockdowns.
The company said weaker revenue and margin had been offset by incremental and ongoing cost savings of a similar amount.
Trading had recovered in June and July, with a significant improvement in average revenue per user.
TalkTalk said its expected Covid-19 impact for the full year of around £15m 'remains conservative' based on current bad debt trends in both its consumer and business-to-business markets.
'As the UK's internet usage continues to soar, our role as the UK's only scale affordable provider of fibre broadband has become even more important,' chief executive Tristia Harrison said.
'Given this, we see a positive outlook to the first half and are confident in our full year plan to deliver stable to growing headline earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation with strong cash conversion.'
'As with many businesses, we have seen a short-term Covid-19 impact primarily due to lockdown trading restrictions and cancellation of live sports.'
'Revenue, bibre net adds and ARPU trends have all improved in June and July as lockdown restrictions have eased.'
'Encouragingly customer payment trends are in line with the pre-Covid-19 period and we continue to see an ever-increasing demand for our higher speed fibre and ethernet products.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
