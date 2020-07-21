StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus ticket portal Trainline said it had appointed Jody Ford to the newly created role of chief operating officer.
Ford would join from personalisation business Photobox, where he was chief executive. Previously, he had spent 10 years at eBay.
Trainline said it had created the new role as it continued to focus on scaling the business.
'In his new role, Jody will be central to driving Trainline's growth strategy and performance with responsibility for the commercial, marketing, product and tech functions,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
