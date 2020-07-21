StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment said it would open all of its 39 English sites from the beginning of August, representing 91% of its revenue.

Covid-secure measures had been put place with 'ample space' for social distancing, the company said.

It had also installed a new web ordering platform for food and drink.

Ten Entertainment said it would be unfurloughing staff in England that were required to safely open.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com