StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said subsidiary Sapienza Consulting had secured a further series work orders under a extended framework contract with the European Space Agency worth more than €9m.
The orders were related to a range of programmes at the European Space Technology Centre at Nordwijk in the Netherlands
The work was in addition to €18m of orders announced on 18 June.
Further work orders were expected to be received under the framework agreement.
'It is encouraging to see business continuing during this difficult period and we remain able and available to support our partners on their long-term programmes,' chief executive Phil Cartmell said.
