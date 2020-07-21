StockMarketWire.com - Industrial cleaning company React said it had won multiple contracts from one of its large facilities management customers to provide specialist deep cleaning services to a number of sites across the UK.
The batch of twelve contracts was worth just over £350k and would run for a period of five weeks through to the end of the August, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
