StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation consultancy Panoply said it expected to report annual adjusted earnings in line with market expectations amid a 30% rise in revenue.
Revenue for the year through March was seen rising to £31.5m, up from £22.1m on-year.
Turning to the new financial year, the company said it had achieved a record performance in the first quarter.
Revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months through June were £10.1m and £1.7m, respectively.
That compared to on-year numbers of £6.3m and £0.5m, respectively, and a on like-for-like basis of £9.2m and £1.1m.
Significant new contract wins were secured in the quarter. with a value of £14.0m, the company said.
'The Panoply finds itself in one of the few sweet spots in the economy; that of digital transformation in public services,' chief executive Neal Gandhi said.
'Our strong start to the year, which comes off the back of a good performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has continued into the second quarter of 2021 shows that momentum and excitement around the group is increasing.'
