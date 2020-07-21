StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager group Intermediate Capital reported a 1% uptick in assets under management in the first quarter of the year and said its portfolios were showing signs of improved performance.
For three months to 30 June 2020, AuM increased to €45.6bn, with €1.2bn of new money raised despite the longer onboarding process in place since the start of the pandemic, the company said.
'We saw further inflows for our senior debt partners strategy, net inflows across our capital market strategies, and raised €0.2bn for our Asia Pacific strategy,' it added.
The company said investment activity was rebounding as Covid-19 restrictions eased, with €2.4bn of deals in exclusivity.
'The start of the financial year has been encouraging. Our portfolios are showing signs of improved performance, noticeably better than expected at year-end, indicating a recovery of valuations from their end of March lows,' said Intermediate Capital.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
