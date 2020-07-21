StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company HICL agreed to acquire the remaining 50% stake in the M17/M18 Gort to Tuam road project in the Republic of Ireland from the Marguerite I Fund for €41m.
The deal for the M17/M18 road PPP, a project that had improved connectivity between airports in the west of Ireland, was expected to be completed by the end of September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
