StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging and sensing technology group SDI posted a 54% rise in annual profit after its sales were boosted by both acquisitions and organic growth.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to generate revenue growth in the 2021 financial year, with profits flat at least.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June increased to £3.3m, up from £2.1m on-year, as revenue climbed 41% to £24.5m.
The rise in revenue reflected, in part, full-year contributions from Fistreem International, Thermal Exchange, Graticules Optics and MPB Industries.
'We are pleased to report another year of growth in line with expectations, despite the impact of Covid-19,' chairman Ken Ford said.
'SDI has started the new financial year in a strong financial position and a number of our companies have seen increased demand for medical products which are being used to address the Covid-19 challenges.'
'Other companies within the group face some uncertainty and a downturn in orders although all our manufacturing facilities remain in operation.'
'There are early signs of a return to normality in trading and overall SDI remains profitable and cash generative.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
