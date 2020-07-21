StockMarketWire.com - Information business Euromoney Institutional Investors reported a fall in revenue for the nine months through June as cancelled events weighed on its asset management business.
Revenue for the nine months ended 30 June 2020 fell to £255.4m, down from £295.8m on-year.
Events cancelled and postponed as a result of Covid-19 reduced revenue growth by 16%.
In its asset management segment, underlying revenue declined 9% driven by falling subscriptions, which were down 12%.
'Subscription revenue at Institutional Investor is event driven and so has been adversely impacted by covid-19, which has affected our ability to run face-to-face events for members,' the company said.
The company said its financial position remained strong, with net cash at the end of June 2020 rising to £13.9m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
