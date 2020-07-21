StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Cairn said the arbitral tribunal in India had indicated that, it did not expect significant delays in ruling on the outcome of the company's £1.14bn arbitration claim against the Indian government.
The court tribunal said that while it was not yet able to commit to a specific date for its ruling, it expected to 'release the award after the end of the summer,' the company said.
'Cairn continues to have a high level of confidence in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than US$1.4bn, it added.
At 8:14am: [LON:CNE] Cairn Energy PLC share price was +2.5p at 132.8p
