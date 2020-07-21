StockMarketWire.com - Pizza company DP Eurasia reported a 3% rise in sales in the first half of the year as coronavirus-led weakness in Russia weighed on performance.
Total system sales rose 3% to TRY 664.7m on-year, with like-for-liek sales rising 6%.
Sales in Turkey were up 13.6%, but were partly offset by a 14.6% decline in Russia.
'Turkey is moving closer to its pre-Covid level of operations; however, Russia has some ground to make up especially in dine-in, which opened on 23 June 2020, and take-away,' the company said.
'The start of the normalisation resulted in better sales performance in June compared to May in both Turkey and Russia,' it added.
At 8:23am: [LON:DPEU] DP Eurasia share price was -0.35p at 37.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
