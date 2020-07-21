StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom reported narrower losses as cost-cuts and higher revenue boosted performance in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to US$2.0m from US$2.8m on-year as revenue increased 20% to $11.8m on-year.
'The most severe impact of Covid-19 was felt in May and June, however, July and August bookings are displaying signs of rebounding with advertiser demand increasing from previous lows,' said Stuart Last, chief executive of Audioboom.
'I am confident that Audioboom's expansion will continue in the second half of 2020,' Last added.
At 8:33am: [LON:BOOM] Audioboom Group share price was -12.5p at 212.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
