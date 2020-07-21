StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Tuesday after European leaders agreed to a massive regional stimulus deal.
At 0827, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 29.55 points, or 0.5%, at 6,291.07.
Mining titan BHP shed 0.4% to £17.912 after it boosted its quarterly iron ore production to a record, but warned the Covid-19 pandemic would hit demand for mineral and energy commodities in the coming financial year.
Broadband retailer TalkTalk Telecom reversed 1.0% to 78.68p as its revenue fell 7.5% in the first quarter of its financial year, partly due to the Covid-19 crisis.
TalkTalk nevertheless stuck to its full-year guidance for 'stable to growing' adjusted earnings, having seen some recovery in demand in June and July.
Book publisher Bloomsbury Publishing jumped 9.8% to 219.56p after its revenue climbed 18% in the first four months of its financial year, beating its expectations, as folks kept reading during lockdowns.
Bestsellers included the 'Harry Potter' series by J.K. Rowling, Sarah J. Maas' 'Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood' and 'Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race' by Reni Eddo-Lodge.
Fashion retailer Ted Baker rallied 11% to 78.17p even as its revenue slumped 55% after it closed stores during the pandemic.
Ted Baker described the performance as 'resilient', while noting online sales growth of 34% was stronger than it had expected.
Alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital added 0.6% to £14.16, having reported a 1% uptick in assets under management in the first quarter and said its portfolios were showing signs of improved performance.
Information business Euromoney Institutional Investors fell 1.3% to 786.72p after it reported a slide in revenue for the nine months through June, as cancelled events weighed on its asset management business.
Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment gained 1.8% to 156.2p on announcing that it would open all of its 39 English sites from the beginning of August, representing 91% of its revenue.
Train and bus ticket portal Trainline advanced 4.4% to 417p after it appointed Jody Ford to the newly created role of chief operating officer.
Ford would join from personalisation business Photobox, where he was chief executive. Previously, he had spent 10 years at eBay.
Digital imaging and sensing technology group SDI leapt 9.5% to 59.7p, having posted a 54% rise in annual profit after its sales were boosted by acquisitions and organic growth.
Defence contractor TP jumped 8.4% to 7.8p after subsidiary Sapienza Consulting secured a further series work orders from the European Space Agency, worth more than €9m.
Digital transformation consultancy Panoply rallied 8.2% to 80.1p, having boosted its first-quarter revenue to a record amid growing demand from public services groups.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
