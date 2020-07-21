StockMarketWire.com - Fund platform IntegraFin reported a rise in funds under direction as net inflows remained steady in the third quarter of the year.
On 30 June 2020, funds under direction totalled £39.7bn, representing an increase of 13.5% over the quarter and an increase of 5.1% over the financial year to date.
Despite the very challenging conditions of the past few months, the company said that net inflows in the last quarter matched those of the same period last year.
Over the quarter the FTSE All Share Index rose by 9.8% and the MSCI World Index rose by 19.3%.
'The outlook for the next quarter is obviously heavily dependent upon the economic effects of the measures being taken to combat COVID-19 and their impact upon equity markets, FUD and flows,' the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings PLC share price was +14.5p at 530.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
