StockMarketWire.com - Royal Mail said parcel deliveries jumped as households ordered online during Covid-19 lockdowns, though the rise was offset by a continuing deterioration in letter volumes.
In a trading update for the second quarter of 2020, the company said parcel volumes jumped by 117m units, or 38% on-year. Letter volumes, however, dropped by 778m letters, or 33%.
Volumes at the GLS international logistics unit rose 22%.
Royal Mail said parcel demand was still being driven by e-commerce, while advertising mail was being hit by lower levels of business activity.
'As the UK starts to come out of lockdown we are not seeing any change as yet in customer behaviour,' Royal Mail said.
'Our customers are wanting more parcels delivered to their homes and are sending fewer letters.'
'We are working as quickly as we can to adapt our business to meet our customer needs.'
At 8:51am: [LON:RMG] Royal Mail PLC share price was +1.38p at 183.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
