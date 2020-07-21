StockMarketWire.com - Online white-goods retailer AO World detailed plans to implement an employee incentive scheme.
Measured over a five-to-seven year period, the 'AO value creation plan' proposed to reward value created above a share price hurdle of £5.23, equivalent to £2.5bn market cap, representing growth of about 30% a year from Tuesday's share price.
Over that hurdle, 10% of value created would be shared between ALL AO employees, but awards to executive directors would be capped at £20m.
To realise the full benefit of the scheme, the company said it would need to achieve a share price of at least £9.41, equivalent to £4.5bn market cap, and that value must be maintained for at least two further years (March 2025 to March 2027).
