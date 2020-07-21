FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 221.10 +4.79% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 942.75 +3.03% Melrose Industries 119.80 +2.61% Rolls-Royce Holdings 271.60 +2.57% Sage Group 706.50 +2.36% Gvc Holdings 788.50 -9.58% Flutter Entertainment 11305.00 -1.57% Persimmon 2576.50 -1.43% Bhp Group 1776.10 -1.22% Homeserve 1333.00 -1.19% FTSE 250 Trainline 425.30 +6.48% Virgin Money UK 99.32 +5.73% Hays 128.65 +5.71% Babcock International Group 298.85 +4.75% Frasers Group 296.40 +4.37% Spirent Communications 260.25 -3.97% Just Group 45.67 -3.45% Talktalk Telecom Group 77.43 -2.60% Vivo Energy 75.85 -2.26% Capital & Counties Properties 140.85 -2.19% FTSE 350 Trainline 425.30 +6.48% Virgin Money UK 99.32 +5.73% Hays 128.65 +5.71% International Consolidated Airlines 221.10 +4.79% Babcock International Group 298.85 +4.75% Gvc Holdings 788.50 -9.58% Spirent Communications 260.25 -3.97% Just Group 45.67 -3.45% Talktalk Telecom Group 77.43 -2.60% Vivo Energy 75.85 -2.26% AIM Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 26.50 +76.67% Okyo Pharma Corporation 12.25 +23.74% Genedrive 91.00 +14.47% Omega Diagnostics Group 55.50 +14.20% Polo Resources Limited 2.14 +13.83% Quadrise Fuels International 1.90 -11.63% Agriterra 4.00 -11.11% Krm22 Ord 10p 29.00 -10.77% Oracle Power 0.68 -10.00% ValiRx 9.25 -9.76% Overall Market Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 26.50 +76.67% Okyo Pharma Corporation 12.25 +23.74% Genedrive 91.00 +14.47% Omega Diagnostics Group 55.50 +14.20% Polo Resources Limited 2.14 +13.83% Quadrise Fuels International 1.90 -11.63% Agriterra 4.00 -11.11% Krm22 Ord 10p 29.00 -10.77% Oracle Power 0.68 -10.00% ValiRx 9.25 -9.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -