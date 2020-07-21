StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      221.10       +4.79%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       942.75       +3.03%
Melrose Industries                       119.80       +2.61%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     271.60       +2.57%
Sage Group                               706.50       +2.36%
Gvc Holdings                             788.50       -9.58%
Flutter Entertainment                  11305.00       -1.57%
Persimmon                               2576.50       -1.43%
Bhp Group                               1776.10       -1.22%
Homeserve                               1333.00       -1.19%

FTSE 250
Trainline                                425.30       +6.48%
Virgin Money UK                           99.32       +5.73%
Hays                                     128.65       +5.71%
Babcock International Group              298.85       +4.75%
Frasers Group                            296.40       +4.37%
Spirent Communications                   260.25       -3.97%
Just Group                                45.67       -3.45%
Talktalk Telecom Group                    77.43       -2.60%
Vivo Energy                               75.85       -2.26%
Capital & Counties Properties            140.85       -2.19%

AIM
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         26.50      +76.67%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   12.25      +23.74%
Genedrive                                 91.00      +14.47%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   55.50      +14.20%
Polo Resources Limited                     2.14      +13.83%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.90      -11.63%
Agriterra                                  4.00      -11.11%
Krm22  Ord 10p                            29.00      -10.77%
Oracle Power                               0.68      -10.00%
ValiRx                                     9.25       -9.76%

