StockMarketWire.com - Medical company Collagen Solutions said it had finalised a number of new contracts including the Novabone supply agreement, bolstering its order book
With the new contract in place, the company now had orders or contracted development milestones for fical 2021, together with revenue already recognised through the first three months of the financial year, worth approximately £4.3m, representing 108% of the sales in the last financial year, the company said.
'We are delighted to have secured this new contract. In our trading update announced in June, we said our order book was at approximately £3.3m, which was 82% of FY 2020 revenue,' it added.
At 9:03am: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was +0.25p at 2.85p
