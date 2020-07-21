StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Reabold Resources said acidisation equipment was being sourced to dissolve concrete and improve gas flows at a well in Romania.
The company said an ongoing flow testing programme at the IMIC-1 well onshore Romania, operated by ADX Energy, had briefly been delayed by Covid-19 quarantine requirements.
Positive indications of methane gas had been observed from down hole sampling, but rock typing has identified calcite and siderite cement in the reservoir.
Acidisation could dissolve over 20% of the cement and was commonly used in such reservoirs in Western Romania, Reabold said.
A wireline contractor was expected to be back on site on 27 July to resume pressure monitoring operations on the well.
The results of down hole pressure monitoring would be required to determine future flow testing operations and programmes.
At 9:13am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
