StockMarketWire.com - Security and privacy software business Kape said it expected revenue to almost double in the first half of the year, led by increased customer wins.
For the half year to 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to about $59m up 97% on-year and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) was expected to be about $16.1m, up 180%.
'This performance is underpinned by the rapid and successful integration of PIA, our continued dedication to product development, and the increased awareness and relevancy of our products worldwide,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it had a high degree of confidence that it would deliver revenues of between $120-to-$123m and adjusted EBITDA of between $35-to-$38m.
At 9:18am: [LON:KAPE] Kape Technologies PLC share price was +10.5p at 207p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
