StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RPS said its fee revenue had slumped in the second quarter, though demand from government sources had provided some resilience during the Covid-19 crisis.
Revenue for the three months through June dropped 19% to £107.0m, down from £131.7m on-year, or from £130.6 on a constant currency basis.
RPS said the fall was in line with its Covid-19 impact modelling undertaken in March.
'The board's belief is that the disruption to markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will last for longer, with a slower than expected recovery in the second half,' chief executive John Douglas said.
'This means 2020 will no longer be the year that RPS returns to solid organic growth, as we had previously anticipated.'
'2020 is instead a period where we are demonstrating the resilience of our business and our ability to manage uncertainty, and we will come through it ready to take advantage of the opportunities that will present themselves.'
At 9:20am: [LON:RPS] RPS Group PLC share price was -4.1p at 49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
