StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company GVC said it was 'surprised' that the UK tax authorities had extended its investigation into the company's former Turkish facing online gambling business.
HMRC informed the company that it was widening the scope of its investigation and was now examining 'potential corporate offending' by an entity within the GVC group.
The update came as a shock to the group with the company saying that prior to 20 July, it had been understood that no GVC entity was a subject of HMRC's investigation.
HMRC, however, had not yet divulge details of the nature of its probe into the company's former Turkish facing online gambling business, which was sold in December 2017, nor had it clarified which part of the GVC group was under investigation, the company said.
'Both the company and GVC are surprised by the decision to extend the investigation in this way and are disappointed by the lack of clarity provided by HMRC as to the scope of its investigation,' it added.
At 9:27am: [LON:GVC] Gvc Holdings PLC share price was -68.1p at 803.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: