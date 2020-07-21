StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies said it was tracking confidently towards its full-year earnings as profit more than doubled in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit jumped to £0.5m from £0.2m on-year, while revenue was down 2% to £12.2m.
Earnings were bolstered by £0.6m on non-annually recurring licence fees, the company said.
'Firm control over costs during the Covid-19 crisis means that earnings have closed in line with expectations and the Company is tracking confidently towards its planned full year Group EBITDA and Group cash EBITDA,' the company said.
'We have good visibility into the second half and are firmly on track to achieve our full year earnings expectations,' it added.
At 9:38am: [LON:GST] share price was 0p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: