StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investor Judges Scientific said sales fell 12%, paced by a decline in order intake and delays.
The organic order intake for the 6 months to 30 June was down 17.3% compared to the same period in 2019, driven by the closure of universities, the cancellation of scientific conferences and the company's inability to travel.
The decline in sales, however, was mitigated by the solid order book available at the beginning of 2020 and the compression of that order book during the first half, the company said.
The total order book stood at 12.4 weeks as at 30 June.
The group had operated profitably in each of the first six months of this year and generated positive operating cash-flow for the period.
'As a result, the group has maintained a robust balance sheet with solid liquidity,'the company said.
