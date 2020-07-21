StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining said high-grade uranium and vanadium assay results had been recorded for Colorado mineral claims held by American Vanadium, which it had an option to acquire.
The 13 assay results averaged 0.706% uranium trioxide and 1.36% vandium oxide.
'The samples collected have been shown to host very high grade uranium and vanadium mineralisation, which is considered typical of historical production performance in the Uravan mineral belt,' executive chairman Mick Billing said.
'Work associated with due diligence for the acquisition of the projects is nearing completion, and while we are past the due diligence period estimated, we have maintained an active dialogue with the project vendors & hope to be able to complete this process shortly.'
At 9:50am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
