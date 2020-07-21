StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it expected to report a jump in first-half revenue as demand for in-game advertising continued to increase.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue was expected in the region of £0.275m, higher than the £0.027m seen a year earlier.
'In the first half of the current financial year, the company has attracted advertising campaigns from the United States, mainland Europe and the UK,' the company said.
'Customers are moving beyond initial test spends and the size and scope of proposed advertising campaigns has increased significantly,' iut added.
At 10:04am: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was +0.1p at 4.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
