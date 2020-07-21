StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed said it expected annual performance 'materially ahead' of market expectations following an'excellent' first half.
Ergomed said it expected earnings, before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year ending 31 December 2020 to be 'materially ahead of current market expectations.'
For the first half of 2020, revenue grew 14.8% on-year, with like for like service fee revenue up 18.0%.
'Overall growth in revenue driven by continued demand for its services across the integrated business, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic,' it added.
The order book was up 22.0% since 1 January 2020, and the trong cash balance of £14.1m.
The company said it would provide further details of the first half performance with the publication of its audited interim results in September 2020.
At 10:09am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +48p at 585p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
