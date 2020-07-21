FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 278.35 +5.12% Hargreaves Lansdown 1664.25 +4.74% International Consolidated Airlines 220.80 +4.64% Standard Chartered 460.95 +4.22% Melrose Industries 120.93 +3.58% Gvc Holdings 757.80 -13.10% Persimmon 2524.00 -3.44% Bhp Group 1750.90 -2.62% Rio Tinto 4849.75 -2.21% Barratt Developments 537.40 -1.83% FTSE 250 Babcock International Group 309.65 +8.53% Trainline 429.90 +7.64% Virgin Money UK 100.07 +6.53% Provident Financial 175.90 +5.96% Energean 589.00 +5.75% Syncona Limited 236.75 -5.86% Spirent Communications 258.25 -4.70% Vivo Energy 75.05 -3.29% Balfour Beatty 254.10 -3.02% Capital & Counties Properties 140.30 -2.57% FTSE 350 Babcock International Group 309.65 +8.53% Trainline 429.90 +7.64% Virgin Money UK 100.07 +6.53% Provident Financial 175.90 +5.96% Energean 589.00 +5.75% Gvc Holdings 757.80 -13.10% Syncona Limited 236.75 -5.86% Spirent Communications 258.25 -4.70% Persimmon 2524.00 -3.44% Vivo Energy 75.05 -3.29% AIM Midatech Pharma 44.50 +111.90% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 22.00 +46.67% Omega Diagnostics Group 61.00 +25.51% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 5.20 +22.35% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 85.00 +21.43% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.23 -18.18% Krm22 Ord 10p 28.00 -13.85% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 0.47 -13.64% Zenith Energy 0.65 -13.33% Aura Energy Limited 0.35 -12.50% Overall Market Midatech Pharma 44.50 +111.90% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 22.00 +46.67% Omega Diagnostics Group 61.00 +25.51% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 5.20 +22.35% Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 85.00 +21.43% Fagerhult Ab Fagerhult Ord Shs 56.05 -33.90% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.23 -18.18% Krm22 Ord 10p 28.00 -13.85% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 0.47 -13.64% Zenith Energy 0.65 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
