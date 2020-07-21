StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     278.35       +5.12%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1664.25       +4.74%
International Consolidated Airlines      220.80       +4.64%
Standard Chartered                       460.95       +4.22%
Melrose Industries                       120.93       +3.58%
Gvc Holdings                             757.80      -13.10%
Persimmon                               2524.00       -3.44%
Bhp Group                               1750.90       -2.62%
Rio Tinto                               4849.75       -2.21%
Barratt Developments                     537.40       -1.83%

FTSE 250
Babcock International Group              309.65       +8.53%
Trainline                                429.90       +7.64%
Virgin Money UK                          100.07       +6.53%
Provident Financial                      175.90       +5.96%
Energean                                 589.00       +5.75%
Syncona Limited                          236.75       -5.86%
Spirent Communications                   258.25       -4.70%
Vivo Energy                               75.05       -3.29%
Balfour Beatty                           254.10       -3.02%
Capital & Counties Properties            140.30       -2.57%

FTSE 350
AIM
Midatech Pharma                           44.50     +111.90%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         22.00      +46.67%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   61.00      +25.51%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        5.20      +22.35%
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                 85.00      +21.43%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.23      -18.18%
Krm22  Ord 10p                            28.00      -13.85%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 0.47      -13.64%
Zenith Energy                              0.65      -13.33%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.35      -12.50%

Overall Market
Fagerhult Ab Fagerhult  Ord Shs           56.05      -33.90%
